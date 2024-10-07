FINNEAS announces 2025 US tour

FINNEAS has announced a 2025 U.S. tour supporting his new album, For Cryin' Out Loud!

The headlining outing kicks off Feb. 13 in Nashville and wraps up March 5 in Los Angeles. Bad Suns will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FINNEASOfficial.com.

For Cryin' Out Loud, FINNEAS' sophomore solo effort, dropped Friday. Ahead of the 2025 tour, FINNEAS will be playing an intimate New York City show on Oct. 12, followed by an opening set for his sister Billie Eilish's arena tour in Los Angeles in December.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.