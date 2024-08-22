FINNEAS announces signature Fender Acoustasonic guitar

FINNEAS has teamed up with Fender to create a signature edition of the Acoustasonic guitar.

As its name suggests, the Acoustasonic combines acoustic and electric elements, resulting in what a press release describes as an "inspiring tool for creating new sonic expressions, embodying the same creativity and boundary-pushing spirit that FINNEAS brings to his work."

"The most important thing to me about a guitar is versatility," FINNEAS says. "I was first introduced to the

Acoustasonic guitar in 2019 when I was on tour with Billie [Eilish], and I played it at every show that year."

"When we started conversations about my signature model, I knew this guitar was great in a live setting, and I wanted to find ways to take it into the studio and make it a versatile, expressive studio instrument," he continues. "This is the result of that."

Two different models of the guitar will be released: the FINNEAS Acoustasonic Player Telecaster, which is available now for $1,399.99, and the Limited Edition FINNEAS American Acoustasonic Telecaster, which will be released in November for $2,499.99.

For more info, visit Fender.com.

FINNEAS will release a new album, For Cryin' Out Loud!, on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.