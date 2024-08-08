FINNEAS announces sophomore album, 'For Cryin' Out Loud!'

FINNEAS has announced a new album called For Cryin' Out Loud!

The sophomore effort from Billie Eilish's brother and collaborator will arrive Oct. 4. You can listen to the title track now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

FINNEAS released his debut album, Optimist, in 2021.

Here's the For Cryin' Out Loud track list:

"Starf*****"

"What's It Gonna Take to Break Your Heart?"

"Cleats"

"Little Window"

"2001"

"Same Old Story"

"Sweet Cherries"

"For Cryin' Out Loud!"

"Family Feud"

"Lotus Eater"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.