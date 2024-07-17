Finger Eleven announces upcoming album & new single, "Adrenaline"

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

Finger Eleven is readying new music.

The "Paralyzer" outfit has announced that their first album in a decade will arrive in 2025 as part of a new record deal signed with Better Noise Music. The first single, "Adrenaline," will drop Aug. 2 while Finger Eleven is on the road supporting Creed's reunion tour.

"I'm proud to announce that Finger Eleven has partnered up with Better Noise Music," says frontman Scott Anderson. "The digital ink is nearly dry, and we couldn't be more excited about this new team. Our new single 'Adrenaline' will be released while we are out on the road with Creed for the whole dang summer.  A new album is on the horizon, and so is our tour bus. See you out there!"

"Adrenaline" is available now to presave, and you can listen to a 30-second preview streaming now on YouTube.

Finger Eleven's most recent album is 2015's Five Crooked Lines. They put out a greatest hits compilation in 2023, featuring a new song called "Together Right."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Powered By Her Festival

    Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!