Filter has premiered the video for "Burn Out the Sun," a track off the band's latest album, The Algorithm.

The animated clip follows a lonely astronaut through a futuristic city. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

The Algorithm was released in 2023 and marked the first Filter album in seven years.

Filter is currently on the road opening for Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper's Freaks on Parade tour.

