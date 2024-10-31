Fall Out Boy reacts to ﻿'Abbott Elementary' ﻿shout-out

By Josh Johnson

Fall Out Boy approves of their shout-out during Abbott Elementary's Halloween episode.

In the episode, which premiered Wednesday on ABC, the character Mr. Johnson dresses as "Emo Jimmy Butler," referring to the Hot Topic-esque hairstyle the Miami Heat basketball star sported when he appeared in Fall Out Boy's video for the song "So Much (for) Stardust."

"I can ball out, boy, but I'd rather be in Fall Out Boy," Mr. Johnson declares while in costume.

In a Facebook post alongside the clip, Fall Out Boy writes, "You're welcome to join the band any time, Mr. Johnson."

"So Much (for) Stardust" is the title track off Fall Out Boy's latest album, released in 2023.

In between watching Abbott Elementary, Fall Out Boy wrapped their 2024 tour with a headlining set at the When We Were Young festival. They'll return to the live stage in February for Arizona's Innings Festival.

