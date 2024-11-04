Ex-Primus drummer Tim 'Herb' Alexander details decision to leave the band

Former Primus drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander has shared more details regarding his decision to leave the band.

Alexander's departure was announced on Oct. 29 by Primus, who said that he told them that he "lost his passion for playing." In an interview with Rolling Stone, Alexander says that quote was only part of a "very heartfelt" letter that he wrote to his former bandmates, adding, "It was very surprising that only certain parts would be released to the whole world."

"With regard to what I said to the band about 'losing my passion for playing,' I did say that," Alexander explains. "But I also said: 'All of these tours left me feeling empty. My body hurts constantly.' This context is important."

"I also told them they deserve someone who wants to be there," he continues. "And I meant it. As far as 'abruptly' goes, I suppose there’s never the perfect time to leave something you've been a part of for so long. Bands have their own inner workings and are a relationship. Sometimes it doesn't feel balanced, and sometimes it doesn't work out."

Alexander also mentions his health. He's had two heart attacks since 2014 and says he's "still dealing with the aftermath" of undergoing open heart surgery.

"When I first joined Primus, I was 24 years old," Alexander says. "I'm almost 60 now and not just a drummer, but also a husband and a dad. Being a drummer for almost four decades has taken its toll on my body. As I said previously, my body hurts. My hands hurt. My back hurts."

"I view this next chapter as a positive fresh beginning that can hopefully inspire others to speak and live their own truths, even when it's hard," he concludes. "I wish the band continued success."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.