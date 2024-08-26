End of an era: Paramore shares thank-you note to Taylor Swift

By Josh Johnson

Now that Paramore's Eras Tour era has come to an end, the band is sharing their appreciation for Taylor Swift.

In an Instagram post addressed to the pop superstar, the "Misery Business" outfit writes, "Thank you for asking us to be a part of such an incredible moment in your life and career."

"We loved playing for the Swifties, we loved watching you tell your life story through this show," Paramore continues. "And we truly fell in love with your whole crew. Congrats on one more leg of this giant, history making tour. We love you!"

Paramore opened for the entire European leg of the Eras Tour, which concluded Aug. 20 at London's Wembley Stadium. During the run, Hayley Williams and company added "Misery Business" back into their set "by request of Queen Taylor"; dedicated a rendition of their Twilight song "Decode" to Robert Pattinson; and paid tribute to Queen's Freddie Mercury at Wembley.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

