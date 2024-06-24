Empire of the Sun announces NYC & LA shows

2017 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival - Day 2 Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Empire of the Sun has announced concerts in Los Angeles and New York City, marking their first U.S. headlining live shows in five years.

The LA show takes place Nov. 23 at the Hollywood Bowl, while the NYC performance will be held Nov. 26 at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit EmpireoftheSun.co.

Empire of the Sun will release a new album, Ask That God, on July 26.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!