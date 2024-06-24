Empire of the Sun announces NYC & LA shows

Empire of the Sun has announced concerts in Los Angeles and New York City, marking their first U.S. headlining live shows in five years.

The LA show takes place Nov. 23 at the Hollywood Bowl, while the NYC performance will be held Nov. 26 at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit EmpireoftheSun.co.

Empire of the Sun will release a new album, Ask That God, on July 26.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.