Dropkick Murphys detail 2025 St. Patrick's Day tour

By Josh Johnson

Dropkick Murphys have announced the details of their 2025 St. Patrick's Day tour.

The outing launches Feb. 26 in Huntington, New York, and will conclude with four nights in their hometown of Boston between March 14 and March 17.

"2025 is year 29 of Dropkick Murphys — and we're excited as hell to bring our annual St. Patrick's Day Tour to 14 cities leading into our hometown stand in Boston!!" says frontman Ken Casey.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. The St. Patrick's Day show on March 17 is already sold out.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DropkickMurphys.com.

