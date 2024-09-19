Dropkick Murphys debut new single, "Sirens"

Dropkick Murphys have debuted a new single called "Sirens."

In a statement about the track, frontman Ken Casey says, "For nearly a decade, the division between red and blue, right and left, has grown deeper, darker and uglier — dividing families, and ending friendships."

"Nobody enjoys this more than the billionaires, who are making record profits off the blood, sweat, and tears of the working class," Casey continues. "They love it when we fight amongst ourselves, because their biggest fear is us joining together to come after them…THE REAL ENEMY."

You can listen to "Sirens" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video, which was inspired by Bob Dylan's "Subterranean Homesick Blues," streaming on YouTube.

"Sirens" will appear on the new Dropkick Murphys album, due out in 2025. The band's last two albums, 2022's This Machine Still Kills Fascists and 2023's Okemah Rising, consist of new music alongside unpublished writings of folk icon Woody Guthrie.

Dropkick Murphys have also announced the dates for the 2025 edition of their annual Boston St. Patrick's Day shows, taking place March 14-17. Ticket info has yet to be announced.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.