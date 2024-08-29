Dropkick Murphys announce ﻿'This Machine Rising﻿' film

By Josh Johnson

Dropkick Murphys have announced a film called This Machine Rising, exploring the band's relationship with the songs of folk icon Woody Guthrie.

The Celtic punk outfit's last two albums, 2022's This Machine Still Kills Fascists and 2023's Okemah Rising, featured newly recorded music accompanied by Guthrie's previously unpublished lyrics and writings. Their signature song, "I'm Shipping Up to Boston," is also based around Guthrie's lyrics.

"This Machine Rising tells the story of the acoustic songs we wrote around a pile of Woody Guthrie's unpublished lyrics," says Dropkick's Ken Casey. "These songs get to the core of what the band believes in — and what we've always stood for."

The film will also feature commentary from Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, who remarks, "Music is a sledgehammer to fight for justice ... Music, when done right by people like Woody Guthrie, is like the First Responders to spiritual crisis in people."

This Machine Rising premieres Friday at noon ET on Dropkick's YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!