Dreamcar announces new EP dropping Friday

While No Doubt is reuniting, Dreamcar is prepping new music.

The band, featuring No Doubt's Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young, as well as AFI's Davey, Havok will put out an EP called Dream on Friday, April 5.

Dream features a cover of the David Bowie song "Moonage Daydream" as well as two previously released original tunes. It marks the first release from Dreamcar to follow their 2017 self-titled debut album.

Dreamcar is performing at May's Cruel World festival in Pasadena, California. They've also just announced a Los Angeles headlining show taking place May 10.

Kanal, Dumont and Young formed Dreamcar alongside Havok amid No Doubt's hiatus. The trio will reunite with Gwen Stefani for the first No Doubt show in nine years at Coachella.

