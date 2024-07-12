Disney announces pop-punk covers album; listen to Simple Plan's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" now

The pop-punk revival has now reached its Disney covers album stage.

The House of Mouse has announced A Whole New Sound, a collection of "Disney's greatest hits covered by iconic alternative, rock and pop-punk bands." The first preview is a rendition of Elton John's Lion King song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" performed by Simple Plan.

"We wanted to pay homage to Sir Elton John's original version while also adding our own style to it and making it sound fun and energetic," Simple Plan says. "We're really stoked by how it turned out and we hope everyone will enjoy it."

Simple Plan will perform "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" at the D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, on Aug. 9.

