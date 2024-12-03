Dexter and the Moonrocks' 'Sad in Carolina' hits #1 on '﻿Billboard'﻿ Alternative Airplay chart

Dexter and the Moonrocks' "Sad in Carolina" is happy atop the Billboard charts.

The breakout single from the Texas band has hit #1 on the Alternative Airplay ranking. They follow Myles Smith and his single "Stargazing" as the only other act to earn their first #1 Alternative Airplay hit in 2024.

Dexter and the Moonrocks are also the first band to notch their debut Alternative Airplay #1 since Bad Omens did in 2023 with "Just Pretend."

"Sad in Carolina" appears on the Dexter and the Moonrocks EP Western Space Grunge, which dropped in July.

