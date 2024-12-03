Dexter and the Moonrocks' 'Sad in Carolina' hits #1 on '﻿Billboard'﻿ Alternative Airplay chart

Severance Records/Big Loud Rock
By Josh Johnson

Dexter and the Moonrocks' "Sad in Carolina" is happy atop the Billboard charts.

The breakout single from the Texas band has hit #1 on the Alternative Airplay ranking. They follow Myles Smith and his single "Stargazing" as the only other act to earn their first #1 Alternative Airplay hit in 2024.

Dexter and the Moonrocks are also the first band to notch their debut Alternative Airplay #1 since Bad Omens did in 2023 with "Just Pretend."

"Sad in Carolina" appears on the Dexter and the Moonrocks EP Western Space Grunge, which dropped in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!