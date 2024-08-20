Destin-ed to happen: Florence Welch joins Taylor Swift for live debut of "Florida!!!" in London

By Josh Johnson

Taylor Swift's performance at London's Wembley Stadium Tuesday featured a surprise appearance by Florence Welch.

The Florence + the Machine frontwoman joined the pop superstar onstage during the show for the live debut of their joint song "Florida!!!," a track off Swift's THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.

Upon its release, "Florida!!!" entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #8, giving Welch her highest-charting hit on the all-genre tally.

Tuesday's concert, which also featured an appearance by Jack Antonoff, marked the last night of Swift's five-show run at Wembley Stadium and the last date on the European leg of her Eras Tour. Paramore opened all the European shows.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

