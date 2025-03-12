Despite only being 'Human,' Rag'n'Bone Man hits 2 billion YouTube views with breakout hit

Maybe he's foolish, maybe he's blind, but Rag'n'Bone Man is definitely still racking up big numbers on YouTube.

The video for the English singer's breakout hit "Human" has now reached 2 billion views. It's Rag'n'Bone Man's first video to reach the milestone and remains his only clip to hit 1 billion views, let alone 2 billion.

Originally released in 2016, the "Human" video shows Rag'n'Bone Man standing in a warehouse as his face transforms into countless different other people.

"Human" the song hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and has been certified triple-Platinum by the RIAA. It served as the title track for Rag'n'Bone Man's 2017 debut album.

Rag'n'Bone Man has since released two more albums, 2021's Life by Misadventure and 2024's What Do You Believe In?

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.