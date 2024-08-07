DCFC's Ben Gibbard guests on new Toro y Moi song, "Hollywood"

Dead Oceans

By Josh Johnson

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard guests on a new song from chillwave artists Toro y Moi.

The song is called "Hollywood" and finds Gibbard singing, "Every star is bound to fall/ And vanish into the sprawl."

You can listen to "Hollywood" now via digital outlets. It'll appear on Toro y Moi's upcoming album, Hole Erth, due out Sept. 6.

Gibbard, meanwhile, has been busy touring with both Death Cab and The Postal Service as the two projects continue to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their respective 2003 albums, Transatlanticism and Give Up. The joint outing heads to Europe later in August and both bands are set to play HFStival in Washington, D.C., in September.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

﻿

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

