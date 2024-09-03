Dave Matthews Band announces fall US tour dates

By Josh Johnson

Dave Matthews Band has announced a run of fall U.S. tour dates.

The headlining outing runs from Nov. 15 in Pittsburgh to Nov. 23 in New York City. Members of the DMB Warehouse fan club will have access to a presale beginning Thursday at noon ET. Further presales take place beginning Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. ET before tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DaveMatthewsBand.com.

The tour will follow DMB's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

