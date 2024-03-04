Dave Grohl joins Love Rocks NYC 2024 lineup

Dave Grohl has joined the lineup for the 2024 Love Rocks NYC benefit concert.

The show takes place Thursday, March 7, at New York City's Beacon Theatre. Previously announced performers include The Black Keys, Tom Morello, Hozier, ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder, The Struts' Luke Spiller, Nile Rodgers, Joss Stone, Lucius, Allison Russell and Trombone Shorty.

Comedians Conan O'Brien, Tracy Morgan and Jim Gaffigan will host, and Martin Short will be making an appearance.

The annual Love Rocks NYC concert supports God's Love We Deliver, which "prepare[s] and deliver[s] nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves."

If you can't make this year's show, you can watch it live via the platform Veeps. The stream begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. For more info, visit Veeps.com.

In other Grohl happenings, the Foo Fighters frontman just had an eventful weekend in Las Vegas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grohl was in attendance at the Netflix Slam tennis match at Vegas' Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, March 3. Additionally, fan-shot footage caught Grohl dancing and singing along to U2 during the final night of their residency at the high-tech Sphere venue on Saturday, March 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.