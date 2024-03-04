Dave Grohl joins Love Rocks NYC 2024 lineup

Image: God's Love We Deliver

By Josh Johnson

Dave Grohl has joined the lineup for the 2024 Love Rocks NYC benefit concert.

The show takes place Thursday, March 7, at New York City's Beacon Theatre. Previously announced performers include The Black Keys, Tom Morello, Hozier, ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder, The Struts' Luke Spiller, Nile Rodgers, Joss Stone, Lucius, Allison Russell and Trombone Shorty.

Comedians Conan O'Brien, Tracy Morgan and Jim Gaffigan will host, and Martin Short will be making an appearance.

The annual Love Rocks NYC concert supports God's Love We Deliver, which "prepare[s] and deliver[s] nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves."

If you can't make this year's show, you can watch it live via the platform Veeps. The stream begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. For more info, visit Veeps.com.

In other Grohl happenings, the Foo Fighters frontman just had an eventful weekend in Las Vegas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grohl was in attendance at the Netflix Slam tennis match at Vegas' Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, March 3. Additionally, fan-shot footage caught Grohl dancing and singing along to U2 during the final night of their residency at the high-tech Sphere venue on Saturday, March 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!