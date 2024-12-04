Dave Gahan 'wouldn't rule out' new Depeche Mode music, but 'it's not on the cards at this point'

It may be a bit before we hear new Depeche Mode music.

Speaking about the future of the "Enjoy the Silence" outfit, frontman Dave Gahan tells NME, "I wouldn't rule out [us] getting together at some point, but it's not on the cards at this point."

Depeche Mode put out their latest album, Memento Mori, in 2023, which marked their first record since the death of member Andy Fletcher in 2022. While new music isn't in the works, Gahan still maintains contact with bandmate Martin Gore.

"Martin and I have talked," Gahan says. "We actually saw each other recently, and it was really nice."

As for his definite future plans, Gahan is performing at the upcoming tribute show to late Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, taking place Thursday in London.

