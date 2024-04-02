Dashboard Confessional schedules US headlining tour

Dashboard Confessional has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing launches September 10 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and concludes October 27 in Irving, Texas. The bill also includes Boys Like Girls and Taylor Acorn.

Presales begin Tuesday, April 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DashboardConfessional.com.

Prior to the tour, Dashboard will be playing a number of festivals, including Bonnaroo, during which they'll be leading an emo-themed SuperJam.

Dashboard's most recent album is 2022's All the Truth that I Can Tell.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.