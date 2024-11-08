The Cure's ﻿'Songs of a Lost World﻿' debuts at #1 in the UK

By Josh Johnson

The Cure's Songs of a Lost World has debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart.

"It is enormously uplifting, genuinely heartwarming to experience such a wonderful reaction to the release of the new Cure album," says frontman Robert Smith. "To everyone who has bought it, listened to it, loved it, believed in us over the years - THANK YOU!"

The Cure last hit #1 across the pond 32 years ago, with 1992's Wish. The band has never reached #1 on the Billboard 200.

Songs of a Lost World was released on Nov. 1. It's the first new Cure album in 16 years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

