The Cure previews new '﻿Songs of a Lost World'﻿ track, "A Fragile Thing"

The Cure is readying another one of their Songs of a Lost World.

Robert Smith and company have announced that a new track called "A Fragile Thing" will premiere Wednesday. You can listen to a 17-second preview now via The Cure's Facebook.

"A Fragile Thing" will mark the second track to be released from Songs of a Lost World, following lead single "Alone." The album, the first from the "Friday I'm in Love" outfit since 2008's 4:13 Dream, drops Nov. 1.

In other Cure-related happenings, The Darkness' Justin Hawkins has offered a review of "Alone," which he likes despite the fact that Smith once disparaged the "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" band as "a comedy band."

"I may have indeed heckled [Smith] once at the Ivor Novello awards or some other awards ceremony," Hawkins laughs in a TikTok.

Of "Alone," Hawkins says that Smith is "not just emoting, he's properly singing."

