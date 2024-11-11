The Cure earns best ﻿'Billboard﻿' 200 debut in over 30 years with ﻿'Songs of a Lost World'

By Josh Johnson

The Cure's new album, Songs of a Lost World, has debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200, giving Robert Smith and company their best start on the chart in over 30 years.

The last time The Cure was that high on the Billboard 200 was in 1992 with Wish, which peaked at #2. The "Boys Don't Cry" outfit has one other top-10 album in their discography: 2007's self-titled record, which reached #7.

In terms of sales numbers, Songs of a Lost World moved a total of 57,000 equivalent album units in its first week, 53,000 of which were traditional album sales. The latter figure is the largest for any Cure album since 2004.

Songs of a Lost World, which dropped Nov. 1, is the first new album from The Cure in 16 years. It debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!