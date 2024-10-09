The Cure debuts new ﻿'Songs of a Lost World﻿' track, "A Fragile Thing"

By Josh Johnson

The Cure has debuted a new song called "A Fragile Thing," a track off the band's upcoming comeback album, Songs of a Lost World.

The tune certainly employs some classic Cure imagery with lyrics such as "Every time you kiss me I could cry" and "I could die tonight of a broken heart," leading into the chorus of "This love is a fragile thing."

You can listen to "A Fragile Thing" now via digital outlets and watch its lyric video streaming on YouTube. The lyric video is also available in Spanish and Portuguese.

"A Fragile Thing" is the second cut to be released from Songs of a Lost World, following lead single "Alone." The album, the first full-length effort from The Cure in 16 years, drops Nov. 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

