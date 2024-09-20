The Cure confirms Nov. 1 release of 'Songs of a Lost World'

It's official: The Cure's long-awaited new album, Songs of a Lost World, will arrive Nov. 1.

A website announcing the album and the release date — in Roman numerals — is now live, along with a clip of a new song that may be called "Alone." They also posted billboards with the news in various cities.

The Nov. 1 release date was first hinted at by fans who signed up for The Cure's mailing list via their website: They reported receiving postcards featuring the album's title and a Roman numeral release date. But what really sealed the deal was the fact that a few days ago they placed a poster announcing the record on the wall outside of The Railway Pub in Sussex, England, where they played their first gig in 1978.

Songs of a Lost World will be the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' first album since 2008's 4:13 Dream.

The Cure has also posted a teaser clip showing a projection of the image of a stone head — which is also on their website — in various locations around Blackpool, England, where frontman Robert Smith was born. Map coordinates point to Blackpool Tower, the town's famous landmark. This has led to speculation that the band plans to perform a surprise gig in the town.

While we wait for more information, The Cure is releasing a vinyl single featuring live recordings of two previously unreleased songs — "And Nothing Is Forever" and "I Can Never Say Goodbye" — on Oct. 1.

