The Cure has announced a one-off concert celebrating the release of their upcoming new album, Songs of a Lost World.

The show takes place Nov. 1 at the Troxy venue in London. For those who can't attend, you'll be able to watch the performance streaming live via The Cure's YouTube.

For more info, visit TheCure.com.

Songs of a Lost World, the first Cure album in 16 years, also drops Nov. 1. It includes the singles "Alone" and "A Fragile Thing."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.