The Cure announces BBC sessions celebrating ﻿'Songs of a Lost World'﻿ release

By Josh Johnson

The Cure has announced a pair of BBC sessions celebrating the release of their upcoming new album, Songs of a Lost World.

The performances will air on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music on Oct. 31, a day before Songs of a Lost World drops on Nov. 1.

The BBC Radio 2 set will be recorded in front of a live audience on Oct. 30 at the BBC Radio Theatre in London. An application to attend is open until Oct. 9.

"It's not often we perform such intimate shows," says frontman Robert Smith. "We're really looking forward to this, and to sharing more tracks from the new album for the first time on 6 Music and Radio 2."

Songs of a Lost World marks the first Cure album since 2008's 4:13 Dream. The single "Alone" is out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!