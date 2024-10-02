The Cure announces BBC sessions celebrating ﻿'Songs of a Lost World'﻿ release

The Cure has announced a pair of BBC sessions celebrating the release of their upcoming new album, Songs of a Lost World.

The performances will air on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music on Oct. 31, a day before Songs of a Lost World drops on Nov. 1.

The BBC Radio 2 set will be recorded in front of a live audience on Oct. 30 at the BBC Radio Theatre in London. An application to attend is open until Oct. 9.

"It's not often we perform such intimate shows," says frontman Robert Smith. "We're really looking forward to this, and to sharing more tracks from the new album for the first time on 6 Music and Radio 2."

Songs of a Lost World marks the first Cure album since 2008's 4:13 Dream. The single "Alone" is out now.

