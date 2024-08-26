The Craving (for treats): Watch Josh Dun's dog join Twenty One Pilots on tour

By Josh Johnson

On this National Dog Day, why not celebrate by watching Josh Dun's dog on tour with Twenty One Pilots?

In the first recap video of their recently launched U.S. run, the "Stressed Out" duo shares footage of Dun's pup, Jim, running around an empty arena and fetching tennis balls hours before the show starts.

"[Jim] loves coming on tour, it's great because I get to hang out with him and my wife, Debby [Ryan], gets to hang out with him," Dun says in the clip. "Some of the crew, people have to leave their dogs at home, and they get to hang out with him, too. I think it's just good energy to have a good, happy dog on the road."

In addition to Jim, the Twenty One Pilots touring party includes frontman Tyler Joseph's children.

Twenty One Pilots are touring in support of their new album, Clancy, which spawned the singles "Overcompensate" and "The Craving."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

