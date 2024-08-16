Coldplay's ﻿﻿Music of the Spheres tour becomes highest-grossing rock trek

Glastonbury Festival 2024 - Day Four Samir Hussein/WireImage (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour is officially the highest-grossing rock trek in history.

According to Billboard, the international trek, which began in March 2022, has reached a gross of $945.7 million, which passes the previous record set by Elton John's 2018 to 2033 Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The Rocketman now sits in second place with a $939.1 million.

The Music of the Spheres tour has also sold the most tickets of any rock tour, with 8.8 million. U2's 360 tour sold the second-most, with 7.3 million.

Coldplay will continue to add to that total, as the Music of the Spheres tour continues through Europe into September, and then heads off to Australia and New Zealand in October and November.

The Music of the Spheres tour takes its name from Coldplay's 2021 album. A follow-up, Moon Music, drops Oct. 4.

