Coldplay's ﻿'Moon Music'﻿ album due out in October

Parlophone Records/Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

The moon is rising on new Coldplay music.

Chris Martin and company have revealed the release date for their upcoming album, Moon Music. The follow-up to 2021's Music of the Spheres drops Oct. 4.

The full Moon Music track list has yet to be unveiled, but it will include the previously teased single "feelslikeimfallinginlove," which premieres Friday.

Coldplay also previewed another unreleased track, "All My Love," during a recent concert in Athens, Greece.

