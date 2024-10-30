Coldplay's Guy Berryman misses show for first time due to illness

By Josh Johnson

Coldplay's concert in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday was missing one guy in particular: bassist Guy Berryman.

In an Instagram post, Chris Martin and company share that Berryman had "taken ill unexpectedly just before the show" and was unable to play.

"Tonight was the first time in our band's history that we've played a show without all four members onstage," the post reads. Addressing those who attended, Coldplay adds, "Thank you for carrying us through it."

Coldplay is set to play Melbourne again on Thursday and will be touring Australia into November. They'll be back in the U.S. starting in May 2025 after several more international runs.

Coldplay released a new album, Moon Music, earlier in October.

