Coldplay's Chris Martin shares personal remedies for depression

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Josh Johnson

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has opened up regarding his own experience with depression while sharing some of the remedies he's turned to for help.

"I've noticed a few people recently, including myself, struggling a bit with depression," Martin says in a video posted to Facebook. "So I was gonna tell you some things that have been helping me on tour and in general, in hopes that maybe some of them might be good for you, too."

Among the things Martin mentions are transcendental meditation, freeform writing, the music of Jon Hopkins and Chloe Qisha, the movie Sing Sing and the book The Oxygen Advantage.

If you wish to learn more about any or all of what Martin talks about, you can check out the link accompanying the video.

Coldplay is currently on tour in Asia. They'll launch a U.S. tour at the end of May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

