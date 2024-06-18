Coldplay's Chris Martin to appear during 2024 Global Citizen Festival

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will be making an appearance at the 2024 Global Citizen Festival.

The event takes place Sept. 28 in New York City's Central Park and will feature headliners Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Doja Cat and Rauw Alejandro.

Actor and Global Citizen ambassador Hugh Jackman will host, and famed scientist Dr. Jane Goodall will also make an appearance.

Martin has long been the Global Citizen Festival curator, and Coldplay has headlined it several times.

As always, entry into the Global Citizen Festival is free, and you can obtain a ticket by taking action toward the organization's goal of ending extreme poverty and other world issues.

For more info, visit GlobalCitizen.org.

