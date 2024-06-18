Coldplay's Chris Martin to appear during 2024 Global Citizen Festival

Coldplay "Music of the Spheres" World Tour - Perth Matt Jelonek/WireImage (Matt Jelonek/WireImage,)

By Josh Johnson

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will be making an appearance at the 2024 Global Citizen Festival.

The event takes place Sept. 28 in New York City's Central Park and will feature headliners Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Doja Cat and Rauw Alejandro.

Actor and Global Citizen ambassador Hugh Jackman will host, and famed scientist Dr. Jane Goodall will also make an appearance.

Martin has long been the Global Citizen Festival curator, and Coldplay has headlined it several times.

As always, entry into the Global Citizen Festival is free, and you can obtain a ticket by taking action toward the organization's goal of ending extreme poverty and other world issues.

For more info, visit GlobalCitizen.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!