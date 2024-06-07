Coldplay teases new song

It looks like Coldplay is heating up some new music.

In an Instagram post, the band has shared a video of frontman Chris Martin standing in front of a Ferris wheel singing an unreleased song seemingly titled "First Time." In the caption, Coldplay writes "first time" alongside a moon emoji and #flifil.

Notably, Coldplay's previously teased that their next album would be called Moon Music. It'll be the follow-up to 2021's Music of the Spheres.

Moon Music will be Coldplay's 10th studio album, and Martin has said that the band will stop making records after their 12th. He's also said that the final Coldplay album will arrive in 2025, though they'd probably have to start releasing the last three pretty quickly if they're going to keep that deadline.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.