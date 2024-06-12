Coldplay previews upcoming unreleased song "All My Love" during Athens concert

Coldplay gave fans a sneak peek at an upcoming new song during a recent concert in Athens, Greece.

The show ended with frontman Chris Martin delivering the debut performance of an unreleased song called "All My Love," which is set to premiere in September.

In introducing the song, Martin told the crowd, "It would be better if you didn't put this on the internet," with a smile that perhaps suggests he knew he was making a futile request. Indeed, you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Coldplay's also been teasing a new song seemingly titled "First Time." The group has been working on their new album, Moon Music, to follow their 2021 effort, Music of the Spheres.

