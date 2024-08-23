Coldplay premieres new ﻿'Moon Music﻿' track, "WE PRAY"

By Josh Johnson

Coldplay has premiered a new song called "WE PRAY," a track off the band's upcoming album, Moon Music.

As previously reported, "WE PRAY" features English rapper Little Simz, Nigerian musician Burna Boy, Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna and Argentine singer TINI.

You can listen to "WE PRAY" now via digital outlets. It's also available on physical formats alongside alternate versions of the song, plus Coldplay's live performance of it at Glastonbury.

Moon Music, which also features the lead single "feelslikeimfallinginlove," arrives Oct. 4. It's the follow-up to 2021's Music of the Spheres.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

