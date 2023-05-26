Coldplay, Metallica among StubHub's most in-demand summer tours

Coldplay and Metallica are among the most in-demand touring artists of the summer, according to StubHub.

Chris Martin and company come in at #5 on the list, followed by the "Enter Sandman" metallers at #8. To no one's surprise, Taylor Swift is #1.

The ranking was determined by cumulative global ticket sales on StubHub and viagogo for concerts taking place between Memorial Day, May 29, and Labor Day, September 4.

Among group acts, Coldplay has sold the most summer tour tickets, followed by Dead & Company, Metallica, Depeche Mode, Blink-182, Matchbox Twenty, Nickelback, Guns N' Roses, Dave Matthews Band and Arctic Monkeys.

