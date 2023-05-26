Coldplay, Metallica among StubHub's most in-demand summer tours

StubHub

By Josh Johnson

Coldplay and Metallica are among the most in-demand touring artists of the summer, according to StubHub.

Chris Martin and company come in at #5 on the list, followed by the "Enter Sandman" metallers at #8. To no one's surprise, Taylor Swift is #1.

The ranking was determined by cumulative global ticket sales on StubHub and viagogo for concerts taking place between Memorial Day, May 29, and Labor Day, September 4.

Among group acts, Coldplay has sold the most summer tour tickets, followed by Dead & Company, Metallica, Depeche Mode, Blink-182, Matchbox Twenty, Nickelback, Guns N' Roses, Dave Matthews Band and Arctic Monkeys.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!