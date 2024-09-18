Coldplay, Billie Eilish among 'SNL' season 50 guests

By Josh Johnson

Coldplay and Billie Eilish are among the musical guests for the upcoming 50th season of Saturday Night Live.

Chris Martin and company will take the SNL stage for the eighth time on Oct. 5 alongside comedian Nate Bargatze as the host. Eilish's episode, hosted by Michael Keaton, will air Oct. 19 and marks her fourth SNL set.

Other announced episodes include Sept. 28 with host Jean Smart and musical guest Jelly Roll, Oct. 12 with host Ariana Grande and musical guest Stevie Nicks, and Nov. 2 with host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

