Coldplay announces new single, "feelslikeimfallinginlove"

By Josh Johnson

Coldplay has set a date for new music.

Chris Martin and company have announced that a single called "feelslikeimfallinginlove" is set to drop June 21. You can presave the track now.

Coldplay previously teased a new tune earlier in June with a video captioned "first time" and a moon crescent emoji. The band has been working on a new album called Moon Music, the follow-up to 2021's Music of the Spheres.

Meanwhile, Coldplay previewed another unreleased track, "All My Love," during a recent concert in Athens, Greece.

