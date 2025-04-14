Coheed and Cambria honored with key to the city of New York State hometown

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria were honored in their hometown of Nyack, New York, on Sunday with the key to the city.

The ceremonial key was created in the shape of a guitar by a local artist named Peter Cheney. During the event, Coheed also performed a surprise acoustic set.

Coheed formed in Nyack in the mid-'90s. Their latest video, which accompanies the song "Someone Who Can," was filmed in the village.

"Someone Who Can" appears on Coheed's new album, The Father of Make Believe, which dropped in March. They'll launch a tour in support of the record alongside Mastodon in May.

