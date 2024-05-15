Coheed and Cambria schedule headlining shows in between Incubus & Primus dates

If you're hoping to catch Coheed and Cambria on their own over the summer, you're in luck.

The "Welcome Home" outfit has announced a run of headlining dates in between tours with Incubus and Primus. The shows stretch from July 16 in Boise, Idaho, to September 13 in Riverside, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CoheedandCambria.com.

Coheed will co-headline a tour with Primus starting in July. They'll be supporting Incubus' tour, during which the "Drive" rockers will be performing their 2001 album Morning View in full, beginning in August.

Meanwhile, Coheed released a new single, "The Joke," earlier in May. It follows the band's 2022 album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

