Closer to Doc: Nine Inch Nails teases collaboration with Dr. Martens

R. Diamond/Getty Images for VetsAid 2022

By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails is bringing you closer to Doc. Dr. Martens, that is.

The famed footwear brand is teasing a collaboration with the Trent Reznor-led band, described as a "physical response to Nine Inch Nails' visceral, ground-breaking album," The Downward Spiral, in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

A video posted to NIN's Instagram Story lists the date July 19. In the meantime, you can sign up for drop notifications at DrMartens.com.

The Downward Spiral, which includes the NIN classics "Closer" and "Hurt," turned 30 in March. In reflecting on the anniversary, Reznor shared a statement saying that the album "still excites me and breaks my heart."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Powered By Her Festival

    Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!