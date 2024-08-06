Cleveland announces 2024 MGK Day

MACHINE GUN KELLY ABC/Jeff Neira (Jeff Neira/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly's hometown of Cleveland is once again celebrating MGK Day.

The Ohio city will mark the occasion on Aug. 13, during which Kelly will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the visiting Chicago Cubs. Various MGK-related festivities will also take place throughout Cleveland starting Aug. 9.

MGK Day was first declared on Aug. 13, 2022, by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. The proclamation coincided with Kelly's sold-out headlining performance at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

For more info, visit MGKDay.com.

