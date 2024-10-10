Clairo tells "yelling" male concertgoers to "be respectful of me and other people in the audience"

Clairo's recent show in Portland was a bit too loud, and not because of the music.

In a social media post early Thursday morning, the "Sofia" artist writes, "Portland was fun! can the guys at my shows stop yelling at me," alongside a smiley face emoticon.

"To be clear, it's fine that men enjoy my music," she continues. "U don't have to be embarrassed that u like my music. But when u come to my shows at least be respectful of me and other people in the audience! Thank you."

Clairo's tour continues Thursday in Seattle. She's supporting her new album, Charm, which was released in July.

