Clairo soundtracks a wrestling battle royale in "Juna" video

Clairo has premiered the video for "Juna," a track off her new album, Charm.

The clip finds the "Sofia" artist wistfully singing while hanging out on the edge of a wrestling ring as a battle royale unfolds before her. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Since its release, "Juna" has gone viral on TikTok and is currently #1 on Billboard's TikTok Top 50 chart.

Charm, Clairo's third album, dropped in July. Clairo will play residencies in Los Angeles and New York City in September, followed by a full U.S. tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.