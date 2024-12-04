Clairo shares video for ﻿'Charm'﻿ cut 'Sexy to Someone'

Clairo has shared the video for "Sexy to Someone," a track off her new album, Charm.

The clip follows the "Sofia" artist as she wanders through the woods alongside a dancing yeti. It also celebrates Charm receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album.

"Thanks to everyone who supported our record this year," Clairo says. "Cannot believe we are Grammy nominated! Much love and appreciation for all of you."

You can watch the "Sexy to Someone" video streaming now on YouTube.

Clairo will spend 2025 touring internationally in support of Charm. She'll be back in the U.S. in April to play Coachella.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.