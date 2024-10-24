Clairo postpones three shows on North American tour: 'I'm struggling with extreme exhaustion'

By Josh Johnson

Clairo has postponed three shows on her ongoing North American tour, scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Toronto.

In a statement posted to social media Wednesday evening, the "Sofia" artist wrote, "I know this is disappointing to everyone who bought tickets to see me play but I'm struggling with extreme exhaustion and have been advised to go home until our Boston shows."

She added, "I want you to experience the best show possible, and I'm not in a place to do that right now."

It appeared that Clairo had intended to still play the shows earlier in the day — just hours before the postponement announcement, she'd posted, "3 nights in toronto - starting tonight !"

Clairo's tour supports her new album, Charm, which was released in July. It's set to continue Oct. 28 in Boston.

