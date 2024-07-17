Clairo announces full ﻿'Charm﻿' tour

Clairo Records

By Josh Johnson

Clairo has announced a full U.S. tour in support of her new album, Charm.

The outing kicks off Sept. 27 in Dallas and concludes Nov. 7 in Atlanta. Registration is open now for a chance at presale tickets, which will be available starting July 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning July 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ClairoTour.com.

Charm, Clairo's third album and the follow-up to 2021's Sling, is out now. As previously reported, Clairo is also supporting the record with sold-out four-show residencies in Los Angeles and New York City, taking place in September.

